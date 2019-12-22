BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

