Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.54.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,023.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,924.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.25. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

