Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $157,099.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,395 shares of company stock worth $868,410. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

