Brent Robert Rystrom Purchases 80,000 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

