British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50.75 on February 6th

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,288 ($43.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,964.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,918.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

