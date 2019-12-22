Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

