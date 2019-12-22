Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.15). Celsion posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

CLSN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

