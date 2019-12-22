Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

