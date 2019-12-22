Brokerages Set $11.25 Target Price for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EDRY stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

