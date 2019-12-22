Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $156,007. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.25 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

