Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

