Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,044.72

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,044.72 and traded as high as $2,202.00. Burberry Group shares last traded at $2,191.00, with a volume of 1,162,645 shares changing hands.

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,050.38 ($26.97).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,085.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.