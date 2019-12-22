CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.63 million.CalAmp also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMP. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

