California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CRC opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 4.40. California Resources has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in California Resources by 139.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in California Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.