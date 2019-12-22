Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

