Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

TSE:CM opened at C$111.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$97.55 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.25.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.