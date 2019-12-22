Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$203,550.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$203,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,502 shares in the company, valued at C$28,802,406.42.

Michel Cusson Réal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michel Cusson Réal purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$144,250.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$41.55 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$30.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

