Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.60

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.22. Canon shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 9,630 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Canon had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 390,348 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,032,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 126,705 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after purchasing an additional 103,041 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 38.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

