Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

