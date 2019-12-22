Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

