Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.45.

CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

