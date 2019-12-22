Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO) rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 38,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and a P/E ratio of -31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Ceapro Company Profile (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.