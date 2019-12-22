Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) Shares Up 4.3%

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.92 ($2.07) and last traded at A$2.92 ($2.07), 967,680 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 616% from the average session volume of 135,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.80 ($1.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -324.44.

In other news, insider William O’Keeffe 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th.

About Champion Iron (ASX:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

