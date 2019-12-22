Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

