Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

