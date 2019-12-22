Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.30. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

