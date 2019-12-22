Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSSE. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.