CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 0.7%

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.14, approximately 8,043 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.