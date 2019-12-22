Christopher J. Marangi Acquires 2,000 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Director Christopher J. Marangi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GGT opened at $8.12 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

