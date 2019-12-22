CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir Sells 19,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir sold 19,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$12,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,760.

Shane Weir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Shane Weir sold 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$340.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Shane Weir acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$300.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Shane Weir acquired 6,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Shane Weir acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Shane Weir sold 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$2,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Shane Weir sold 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$13,800.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.45 target price (down from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

