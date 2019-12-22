Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading Up 4.9%

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.85 ($3.44) and last traded at A$4.73 ($3.35), approximately 234,386 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.51 ($3.20).

The stock has a market cap of $233.00 million and a PE ratio of 30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.92 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

Citadel Group Company Profile (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

