Citigroup Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $115.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.02.

Nike stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

