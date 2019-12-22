Citigroup Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $120.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

CVNA opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

