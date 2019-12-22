City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in City by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

