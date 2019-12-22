Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.63

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.67. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 100,530 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.