CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CME Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.52 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.