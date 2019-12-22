CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE CNHI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,391 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

