CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of CNO opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.