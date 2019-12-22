Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $324,400.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

