Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

COHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

COHR opened at $163.82 on Friday. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $173.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 724.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

