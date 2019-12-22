Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

