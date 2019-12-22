Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, 8,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 64,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.3937 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1,062.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,043,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period.

