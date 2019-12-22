Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

CMCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

