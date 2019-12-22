Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.33 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,944.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,521 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.