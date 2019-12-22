Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.