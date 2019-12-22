Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

