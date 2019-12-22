Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

