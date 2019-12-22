ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

