Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CORE opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

