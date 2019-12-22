Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Corteva stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $23,058,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

